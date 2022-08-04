Execution of convicted killer Danny Lee Hill faces more roadblocks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Danny Lee Hill’s execution remains on hold as another round of appeals makes its way through court.

The United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals is now allowing Hill to seek additional counsel in his latest appeal, which centers around his mental capacity at the time of the crime.

Hill was sentenced to death for the 1985 attack, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife.

Hill claims he was intellectually disabled when he killed Fife, and that intellectual-disability claim will be presented in state court.

The U.S. Supreme Court has already declined to hear the case but allows for all Eighth Amendment claims to be exhausted in state court with appointed federal counsel.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has criticized the slow movement in the case. He has asked the Supreme Court of Ohio to set an execution date and has asked the legislature to explore other methods of execution since the state has had trouble obtaining the drugs used in its lethal injection process.

A spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said any change in the execution process would have to be made by lawmakers.

Hill has been on death row since February 1986.

