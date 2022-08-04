Union County expands COVID-19 vaccination program to include Novavax

Read on www.nj.com
Related
N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
New Jersey pharmacy admits to illegally prescribing opioids to patients
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger has announced Dunn Meadow Pharmacy in Fort Lee illegally distributed prescription opioids and gave kickbacks to health care providers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange lays out plans for co-retail space at Taylor Vose
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its July 25 meeting, the South Orange Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Deborah Engel, a creator of the General Store Cooperative in Maplewood, about the proposed co-retail space for the Taylor Vose redevelopment project, which includes a five-story, mixed-use building that will bring 110 units of housing, approximately 11,000 square feet of retail and a maximum 10,000 square feet of second-floor commercial space to the site.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hearing to dismiss Jersey City redistricting lawsuit ends without immediate ruling
The lawsuit seeking to overturn the Jersey City redistricting map approved at the beginning of the year ended with a judge deciding not to immediately rule on a motion to dismiss after about two hours of oral arguments. The map was approved on in January by the Board of Ward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
Newark airport’s all-gender bathroom is among top 10 in nation, contest rules
The Newark Liberty International Airport, consistently ranked as one of the worst airports nationwide, might have found its saving grace: the bathroom in Terminal B. The restroom is one of the 10 finalists in the “best restroom” contest from Cintas Corporation, a business services company. Voting remains open through Aug. 26.
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon deal is dead, but residents still want say in Newark airport development
A member of Make the Road New Jersey protests a deal, then under consideration, to bring an Amazon hub to Newark airport on October 21, 2021. The deal has since been scrapped. The Port Authority says it’s developing a new plan that will work with the community. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Jersey City, NJ hit-and-run councilwoman also fled a vet bill
JERSEY CITY – A Jersey City councilwoman facing calls to resign following a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist has been ordered by a judge to settle an unpaid $2,865 veterinary bill. The Jersey Journal reported that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against Councilwoman Amy DeGise...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Bergen and Passaic County Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Split $129K Jackpot
TRENTON, NJ – Two lucky Jersey Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0