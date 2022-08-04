Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for 'neglect of duty'

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
Doug Smith
2d ago
well it seems they're waking up and getting to the root of the problem too many people know each other politics and friendship
2
Weekly Roundup: Florida Gov. DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'
TALLAHASSEE - About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County's top prosecutor — and that the governor was trying to "overthrow" democracy."I'm still doing this job as state attorney. I'm the twice-duly elected state attorney of Hillsborough County. And the governor signing something with a pen or a crayon doesn't change that," Warren, a Democrat, said of DeSantis' order.DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez.But that didn't stop Warren from going ahead with an afternoon press conference to announce new...
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Florida killers accused in murder that put wrong man in jail for 37 years
TAMPA, Fla. — Two convicted murderers serving life sentences in Florida were identified Thursday as the alleged killers of a woman whose 1983 rape and murder put the wrong man behind bars for nearly 37 years. Abron Scott, 57, and Amos Earl Robinson, 59, are each charged with first-degree...
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
North Carolina school district wants to put AR-15 in every school to prepare for possible shooters
ORLANDO, Fla. - The school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
Hear what prosecutor suspended by DeSantis had to say about him
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Tampa’s elected prosecutor, Andrew Warren, over a perceived ‘“woke” agenda for pledging to not use his office to go after people who seek and provide abortions. He speaks with CNN’s Laura Coates.
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
LIVE NOW: DeSantis to make 'major' announcement in Tampa
The livestream player above will show weather information until closer to the advertised event time. Look for a recording of the event on this page shortly after its conclusion. Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make what his press secretary said would be a "major announcement" Thursday morning. DeSantis will...
Florida man threatened landscaper with assault rifle in parking dispute, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police arrested a west central Florida man accused of threatening a landscaper and his daughter with an assault rifle over a parking dispute last month. According to a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department, David H. Berry, 44, got in an argument with the two over a parking dispute on the street in front of Berry’s home on July 7.
Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Video shows manatee chasing alligator at Florida park
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A man visiting a Florida park recently captured video of a manatee chasing an alligator in the water. Dennis Osha was at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota on Saturday when he spotted the playful chase. "In Florida the gators share a lot of the same...
Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car
It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
