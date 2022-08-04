ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

CBS New York

4 families displaced, firefighters injured after Newark fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say

Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street

Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Park Avenue shooting

A city man was killed in a shooting on Park Avenue on Monday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was fatally struck by gunfire at around 9 p.m. outside 237 Park Avenue. Police found him at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
PATERSON, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested

On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police

A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Backyard Woodland Park Pool

Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool. Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Daily News

Cops open fire on gunmen who shoot up Queens house party, NYPD says

Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said. The detectives, members of the Queens Violent Crime Squad were in plain clothes monitoring a house party ...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says

A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

MOSQUE ATTACK: Intruders Pelt Paterson Worshippers With Rocks

Congregants were praying at a mosque in Paterson when three intruders suddenly burst in and threw rocks at them, authorities confirmed. One of the assailants held the door for the other two after nearly 100 worshippers had gathered at the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey on Preakness Avenue -- one of five services held each day -- shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
PATERSON, NJ
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

