ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

81-year-old Florida man shot after firing at officers in Clermont, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - An 81-year-old Florida man was shot after police say he began shooting at firefighters and officers who came to his Clermont home on Friday night. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS were called to the home on W. Hwy 50 around 8 p.m. by the man's wife. They say when they arrived, the man began shooting at them. They immediately left the area for safety and no one was injured.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are responding to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood. Officers arrived at the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane just after 9 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting. They discovered a man who died from apparent gunshot wounds. This is still an active investigation. FOX 34 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel

Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy