1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say

Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office
ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about...
81-year-old Florida man shot after firing at officers in Clermont, police say
CLERMONT, Fla. - An 81-year-old Florida man was shot after police say he began shooting at firefighters and officers who came to his Clermont home on Friday night. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS were called to the home on W. Hwy 50 around 8 p.m. by the man's wife. They say when they arrived, the man began shooting at them. They immediately left the area for safety and no one was injured.
1 dead in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are responding to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood. Officers arrived at the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane just after 9 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting. They discovered a man who died from apparent gunshot wounds. This is still an active investigation. FOX 34 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
81-year-old man hurt in officer-involved shooting after firing gun during medical call, Clermont police say
CLERMONT, Fla. – An officer-involved shooting Friday night put an 81-year-old man in the hospital after he fired a gun and drew a law enforcement presence to his residence while first responders tended to a medical call placed by his wife, according to the Clermont Police Department. The Clermont...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Clermont Officer Involved Shooting Officer Not Injured And Subject in Stable Condition
On 08/05/22, at approximately 8:15 pm, the Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a residence in the 1400 Block of W. Hwy. 50 for a medical call. The call was made by the wife of the subject, who both reside at this residence. Shortly after arrival, the subject, a...
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
Downtown Orlando introduces new security measures after shooting injures 7
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials and police are working together to create a safer downtown. People wanting to enjoy the weekend nightlife downtown will have to pass by police first. Barricades were set up Friday afternoon at Pine Street and Orange Avenue. The city has also brought back...
Man dies after being shot multiple times, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after being shot multiple times near Rosemont, according to Orlando police. It happened Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lane. When North Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation is active....
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Daytona Beach police officer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer with an AK-47 nearly four years ago will spend 30 years in prison. Raymond Roberts Jr. pleaded no contest to several felony charges during a hearing on Friday. On the evening of November 25, 2018, Daytona Beach...
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
