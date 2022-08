SMITHVILLE — It was a year to remember for Smithville’s Kali Brown in the 2021-22 high school sports year. Brown was on top of her game in three different sports as she represented the Warriors in golf, basketball and track. With 39 nominations out of the 70 submitted, Brown is the Courier-Tribune’s Smithville girls Athlete of the Year.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO