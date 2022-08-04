ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Do Bone-Chilling New Jersey Ghost Sightings Make Us The Most Haunted States?

By Lou Russo
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
Rock 104.1

New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Haunted House#The Ghosts#Garden State#Victorian
Rock 104.1

Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here’s A Cheat Sheet

We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first-world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go to when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Rock 104.1

Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey

When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy