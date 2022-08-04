Do Bone-Chilling New Jersey Ghost Sightings Make Us The Most Haunted States?

Read on rock1041.com
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
New Jersey's Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
Getting Attacked By Lanternflies On The Beach In New Jersey, Can They Bite?
I was on the beach at the Jersey Shore yesterday and I was literally attacked by lanternflies. I know, I'm as perplexed as you are. Why are they there? Don't they have a crop to destroy somewhere? Do we have to worry about bites or stings?. They were everywhere! I...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/7
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph) 11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
Experts Make Their Choices About The Greatest New Jersey Song Ever
We all know that New Jersey has always had an issue coming up with a state song, and while we won't go there, we do want to be able the name the best song about the Garden State. New Jersey has been a hot spot for musicians for decades, and...
Mays Landing Landmark Named One Of NJ's Most Instagrammable Spots
One of the most popular social media platforms within the entire Garden State is Instagram. Believe it or not, even with the rise of the TikTok generation, Facebook and Instagram are still the most popular social media apps in New Jersey. Since that's the case, it may not need further...
New Jersey's Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
If you wanted to try a lot of different New Jersey restaurants this summer we have to add one to your list, if your budget can handle it. This restaurant has been named the most expensive in New Jersey. There are so many categories to keep on your bucket list....
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
Know Which Cooler Is Best For A New Jersey Beach Day? You May Be Wrong
I'm no ignoramus to the whole "which cooler is best" debate, okay? Every single one of my guy friends and male family members pretty much debates this weekly during hunting season and the summertime. It's always the same argument. On one side, it's the Yeti-obsessed brand freaks. On the other...
Old Peter's Diner in Williamstown, NJ Officially Under New Ownership, Reopening Soon
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Rd. intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Keep Getting Lost In The Mays Landing, NJ Acme? Here's A Cheat Sheet
We can all agree that one of the absolute banes of our existence in our modern 21st century, albeit a first-world problem, is a trip to the grocery store. While we're lucky in most South Jersey towns to have plenty of stores to choose from, there's always that one go-to place that we go to when we want to pick up a couple of items and get the hell out of dodge. Let's be real - nobody wants to spend more than an hour inside ANY grocery store.
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Why Bruce Springsteen Tickets Are Astronomically Priced In New Jersey
What is the most you would ever pay for any given concert ticket?. Well current concert ticket prices blow these numbers out of the water. Prices are inflated just about everywhere right now. New Jersey fans were infuriated after floor tickets to see Bruce Springsteen were listed for $1,000 or...
Will the Proposed NJ Wind Farm Hurt Long Beach Island?
With plans moving forward to build a giant wind farm off the coast of New Jersey, new questions are being raised about where the enormous turbines will be situated out in the ocean. According to Bob Stern, the head of the LBI Coalition for Wind Without Impact, one of the...
Major National Site Names The Best BBQ In New Jersey
When it comes to big names in the foodie business, this is one of the biggest, and being named the best barbecue in New Jersey by them is about as good as it gets. The major national foodie website, and TV network too, we're talking about are the Food Network, and they set out to name the best BBQ in every state in the country.
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network
I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
New Survey Finds NJ is Absolutely Obsessed With This Fast Food Restaurant
A new survey has revealed that people in the Garden State are absolutely obsessed with one particular fast food restaurant. And if you instantly thought of a big, juicy cheeseburger, you'd be wrong. Nor does it have anything to do with pizza or tacos. No hoagies, either. It's chicken. Editors...
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief
It’s been a long time coming. Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately. Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020. This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news...
