CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Health: First pediatric flu death in Virginia reported for season
The Virginia Department of Health reported the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the flu season. A child (under 5 years old) in Virginia’s Central region has died from complications associated with influenza. On average, three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia. VDH will not...
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients for new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Augusta Free Press
Bluestone Elementary: Dispensers reduce waste, encourage kids to drink more milk
Cartons aren’t the only way to deliver nutritious milk to growing students. Milk dispensers – like soda machines but for milk – have the potential to decrease school milk waste. Milk cartons make up about 50 percent of school trash volume, and students waste 30 percent of...
Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students
(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
beckersasc.com
Virginia endoscopy center recognized by GI society
VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies. VHC is one of 600 programs that has received the recognition since 2009, and the...
Augusta Free Press
Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning
Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
VDH reports shift in flu season: 'We've seen strange activity'
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a shift in flu season this year, with case counts jumping through the late spring and summer.
beckersasc.com
Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant
St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
Local Health Officials Wary of School Return Surges
Local Health Officials Wary of School Return Surges
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Cooperative Extension agents: Gardening may improve your mental health
Whether planting a small container garden on a patio or tending a large backyard vegetable plot, gardening offers positive health impacts that can advance the well-being of all Virginians. Molly Beardslee, an associate extension agent in Page County, and Kimberly Hoffman, an extension agent in Stafford County, recommend gardening as...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Virginia
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
macaronikid.com
Pediatric Needs at Virginia Family Dentistry
Ethan Puryear, DDS "'What I enjoy most about being a pediatric dentist is making dental care fun and enjoyable for children. Striving for optimal oral health in a child builds the foundation for a lifetime of excellent oral health." A child’s first visit to the dentist should be a positive,...
Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2
The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
