ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News World Report#Vcu Medical Center#Heart Surgery#Colorectal Cancer#Medical Services#General Health#Virginians#Gi#Ovarian
WFXR

Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students

(WFXR) — Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different. According to Yvonne Bunn, the director of home school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Virginia endoscopy center recognized by GI society

VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies. VHC is one of 600 programs that has received the recognition since 2009, and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Grants available to Virginia educators for agricultural learning

Educators interested in incorporating agricultural learning into their curricula can receive help from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s educator grants. With children farther removed than ever from farming and the sources of their food and fiber, AITC makes it a priority to provide educational experiences that help students gain a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
beckersasc.com

Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant

St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
VIRGINIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Pediatric Needs at Virginia Family Dentistry

Ethan Puryear, DDS "'What I enjoy most about being a pediatric dentist is making dental care fun and enjoyable for children. Striving for optimal oral health in a child builds the foundation for a lifetime of excellent oral health." A child’s first visit to the dentist should be a positive,...
RICHMOND, VA
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy