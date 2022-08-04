ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

10 years after an attack on the Sikh community we must remember to stand together | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Lawmakers must do their part and expand abortion access for New Jerseyans | Opinion

Lawmakers have scheduled a reconvening this week to focus on pending issues, with a focus on jumpstarting efforts to fill judicial vacancies. However, it’s essential that they take up an issue of that demands immediate action: expanding access to abortion in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that in June eviscerated the long-held constitutional right to abortion care in states throughout the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Creek, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Oak Creek, WI
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built

When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranjit Singh
Person
Prakash Singh
NJ.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TEXAS STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Sikhs#Fbi#Violent Crime#Neo Nazi
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
insidernj.com

Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller

Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial

However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
NJ.com

Friendly Fire: What’s the meaning of Kansas?

Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page editor Tom Moran.
KANSAS STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy