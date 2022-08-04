10 years after an attack on the Sikh community we must remember to stand together | Opinion

Read on www.nj.com
Arresting illicit weed sellers repeats our drug war mistakes | Editorial
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Our protests at N.J. abortion clinic prayerful, peaceful | Letters
In her recent oped, “I work at an abortion clinic and know that access to abortion is difficult, even in New Jersey,” Jasmine Winters claims that the Cherry Hill Women’s Center is a provider of comprehensive reproductive healthcare. I don’t know of anything other than abortions and...
Lawmakers must do their part and expand abortion access for New Jerseyans | Opinion
Lawmakers have scheduled a reconvening this week to focus on pending issues, with a focus on jumpstarting efforts to fill judicial vacancies. However, it’s essential that they take up an issue of that demands immediate action: expanding access to abortion in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that in June eviscerated the long-held constitutional right to abortion care in states throughout the country.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
These 15 movies were filmed, produced in N.J. towns last year. See if yours made the list.
New Jersey was the birthplace of the film industry, and it’s working its way back into the limelight thanks to a record-breaking year of revenue from film and television shoots. More than $500 million in revenue came in from film, television, and commercial production in 2021, the New Jersey...
Somerset County, NJ authorities charge NY woman with terroristic threats
BRANCHBURG — A woman from New York has been charged for allegedly making terroristic threats against a former co-worker. Quanajah Pinnock, 27, was arrested without incident at approximately 6 a.m. on July 28, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities were alerted to the matter on June 21,...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial
However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Man who helped create bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted $402K sentenced to prison
A man who helped cook up a bogus GoFundMe campaign that netted over $402,000 from more than 14,000 donors was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison, authorities said. Mark D’Amico, 43, of Florence, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to misapplication of entrusted property, according to a statement from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Friendly Fire: What’s the meaning of Kansas?
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page editor Tom Moran.
Investigators search for masked intruders who broke into N.J. mosque, threw rocks at worshippers
The suspects broke into the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey in Paterson Monday evening and pelted people with rocks as they were praying.
