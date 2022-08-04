Read on breckenridgetexan.com
Related
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
Marileigh Miley
Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Horse Lovers Dream Property Coming To Auction In Millsap, Texas
Your equestrian dreams could come true with this horse farm located west of Dallas in Millsap, Texas near Weatherford. This is an early sneak peek of the auction, so there isn't a starting bid just yet. This secluded 36-acre property is located at 1615 Doss Road in Millsap, Texas. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Culver
Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Buckaroos kick off summer football workouts; watermelon scrimmage scheduled for Saturday
Sure, it may be hot out there, but the Breckenridge Buckaroo football players and coaches took advantage of the cooler mornings this week to kick off their summer workout program at Buckaroo Stadium. It also gave Head Coach Casey Pearce a chance to get his first look at this year’s Buckaroos in action.
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
TSTC accepting Vocational Nursing applications through September
Texas State Technical College is accepting applications for the Vocational Nursing program’s spring cohort. Students who plan to apply must submit a completed application packet by Sept. 30. TSTC’s Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses are accepting students for the 16-month program scheduled to begin in January. Marchelle Taylor, TSTC’s...
Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies
Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
How to register: All Kind Animal Initiative hosts its 4th free vaccine clinic for Abilene Pets
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners. The vaccination clinic takes […]
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
McGoverns to host Children’s Songs and Stories program in Woodson
Breckenridge native Liz Sloan McGovern and her husband, Jared McGovern — aka Momma Liz and Farmer Jared — will host an hour-long children’s program at the Woodson Town Hall every second Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. The program will be a mixture of...
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge, TX
922
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
Comments / 0