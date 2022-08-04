ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Marileigh Miley

Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Breckenridge Texan

Ted Culver

Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Breckenridge Texan

City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week

This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies

Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
BigCountryHomepage

How to register: All Kind Animal Initiative hosts its 4th free vaccine clinic for Abilene Pets

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fourth free vaccination clinic for Abilene pets will be underway at the end of August, thanks to All Kind Animal Initiative and its partners. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which provides one million free pet vaccines to its partners. The vaccination clinic takes […]
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

