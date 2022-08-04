Read on calltothepen.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB・
Astros Have a Dilemma With McCormick and Meyers
The Houston Astros will need to address the center field question that lingers between Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers.
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel hitting second in Houston's Thursday lineup
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel will take over first base after Trey Mancini was rested on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Zach Plesac, our models project Gurriel to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
FOX Sports
Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians
Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
Yardbarker
Trey Mancini has grand slam, solo HR as Astros crush Guardians
Trey Mancini belted a grand slam to highlight a two-homer performance, fueling the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Houston's Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the fourth inning as part of his three-hit performance. Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado also drove in a run for the Astros, who banged out 14 hits and have outscored the opposition 21-4 during their three-game win streak.
4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston
Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
FanSided
