Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel hitting second in Houston's Thursday lineup

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel will take over first base after Trey Mancini was rested on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Zach Plesac, our models project Gurriel to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
HOUSTON, TX
Craig Biggio
FOX Sports

Astros try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

Houston Astros (70-38, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-52, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Guardians +136; over/under is 9 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini has grand slam, solo HR as Astros crush Guardians

Trey Mancini belted a grand slam to highlight a two-homer performance, fueling the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Houston's Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the fourth inning as part of his three-hit performance. Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado also drove in a run for the Astros, who banged out 14 hits and have outscored the opposition 21-4 during their three-game win streak.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX
