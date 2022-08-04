MLB Underdog of the Day (Fade Justin Verlander in August)

Read on fansided.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Yankees: New York’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
It was another productive MLB Trade Deadline for the 70-36 New York Yankees. They made numerous moves, including the acquisitions of Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, and Harrison Bader, while parting ways with Jordan Montgomery and the struggling Joey Gallo. Overall, the Yankees undoubtedly got better as they look to make a run at a World Series come October.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
Yardbarker
Can the New York Yankees trust Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?
Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees made history in late 2019 by agreeing to a colossal $324 million deal over 9 years. This was the largest contract ever for a pitcher at the time. It still remains the largest in total value. Only Trevor Bauer and Max Scherzer have surpassed the deal in annual average value. The Yankees sought to have Cole man the helm of their rotation for the remainder of his career by locking him down with this megadeal. Eternally in search of their 28th championship title, the Yankees thought that Cole would help them “bring it home.” However, this dream has yet to come to fruition.
Clayton Kershaw's Injury Drops Dodgers Below Astros In World Series Odds
Despite having the NL's best record at 72-33, the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a rough week. Not only did the San Diego Padres transform their club by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader, but Clayton Kershaw also suffered an apparent back injury against the Giants yesterday.
Yardbarker
Verlander Reaches Player Option Threshold in Win Over Guardians
Justin Verlander reached 130 innings on the year in his Thursday start. At age 39, the righty now holds a $25 million player option for the 2023 season but has made no reported decision to pick up or decline following this year. Verlander struck out five batters in six innings,...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Bookmaker says Cubs won't win World Series again in his life
"The Chicago Cubs have no hope or direction," PlayUp USA head of wagering Rex Beyers (45 years old) told FOX Sports. "They will not win another World Series in my lifetime. I am fairly convinced of that." For the second time in 10 years, the Cubs find themselves in the...
FanSided
