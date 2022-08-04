'That doesn’t fit the model here': Coeur d'Alene City Council votes to leave controversial art piece out of public art program

That has no place in our lives!!!!! Neither do Pride Events. There is nothing prideful about being sexual deviants………..if you want a good place and environment to raise your families, keep this kind of trash out of it!!! Instead, focus on good things, Good Values, and things that are positive, beneficial and in right standing with God!!!! Deliberately VOTE this trash down!!!! Otherwise, you get exactly what you vote for…….
CDA idaho city council, 4 democrats, 1 liberal and 1 Republican. The next thing you know they'll want to call the city, Seattle, Idaho.
It's a fist. Everyone can make a fist. If raised in solidarity, it represents "unity with all". Maybe it it were holding something, like a hammer or a sickle....but it isn't. Either way, it's just art.
Related
'Love isn’t dividing our city'
The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!
'The citation doesn't really make a difference' | Los Angeles councilwoman shares insight on curbing Spokane's homelessness crisis
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
Here's what the Spokane city council plans to spend $25 million on
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
RELATED PEOPLE
The really big weekend
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kootenai County sheriff to host town hall addressing mass arrest of Patriot Front members in June
Planning workshop rife with concern
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
Coeur d'Alene police headquarters looks to expand with $4.5 million project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Controversial cell tower proposal to undergo hearing this week at Kootenai County Community Development
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
Spokane working parents facing childcare expenses could now have a breath
Unsurpassed No Li Brewery Of Spokane Takes Over Times Square
KREM2
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 19