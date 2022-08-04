Missouri state commission told low pay, lack of support is fueling teacher shortage

Read on www.kttn.com
Substitute teacher requirements loosened ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
KOMU
Gov. Mike Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought. Drought conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state. 79%...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 8, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 8 – 14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeking Applicants For 118th Recruit Class
Jefferson City, MO. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premier law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3, 2023. The application deadline is December 9, 2022.
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
ozarkradionews.com
August Primary Elections are done. This is what Missouri November Ballots could look like.
West Plains, Mo. – The August Primary Elections are completed and unofficial results are out. Election results usually take between three and five days to become official and we are now getting a peak as whom will appear on the November Midterm Election. Running for US Senate for the...
DUI from 40 years ago prevents KCK man from renewing license
A Kansas City, Kansas, man could not get his license renewed because Missouri had a hold on his license due to a 40-year-old DUI charge.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
KMOV
Things to keep in mind for tax-free weekend in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri parents and teachers can save some cash this weekend for school supplies, because this weekend is the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday for certain items. Inflation costs has grocery and gas prices higher than we’ve seen, and now school is only a week or two...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri organization not a fan of back-to-school sales tax holiday
Missouri’s annual Back-To-School sales tax holiday is underway through Sunday. That means shoppers won’t be required to pay the state sales tax of 4.2-percent for certain back-to-school buys such as school supplies, computers, clothing, and other qualifying items. Local sales tax may still apply. Jeremy LeFaver, with the...
kttn.com
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
