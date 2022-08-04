SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO