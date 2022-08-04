ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeville, NY

cnycentral.com

Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
CHEMUNG, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Freeville, NY
City
Mclean, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Accidents
County
Tompkins County, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WKTV

Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
NORWICH, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira City School District Fires Broadway Academy Principal After 2019 Crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Board of Education of the Elmira City School District has officially let go Broadway Academy principal Robert Bailey after a 2019 DWI crash. The firing of Bailey stems from a drunk riving accident which happened in Horseheads on November 2019. At that time, Bailey was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated and other traffic related offenses.
ELMIRA, NY

