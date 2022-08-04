Read on whcuradio.com
cnycentral.com
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital
SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
NewsChannel 36
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Wrong-way driver on I-81 causes 2-car crash before colliding head-on with truck towing boat
Syracuse, N.Y. — A driver traveling the wrong way north on Interstate 81 caused a two-car collision before crashing head-on into a truck towing a boat early Saturday morning in Syracuse, police said. Around 5:32 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-81 North near the I-690 East ramp...
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Sheriff Reports Tractor Trailer Accident Involving Drunk Man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's office has reported a tractor tractor accident involving a man that appeared to be drunk. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 100 block of seven mile drive yesterday in Ithaca at around 4:50 PM, for a report of a white male that appeared to be intoxicated.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call
Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
cnycentral.com
State police say truck driver fell asleep leading to overturned tractor trailer on I-481
TOWN OF CLAY — State police say a driver fell asleep, leading to an overturned truck on 481 southbound near the Verplank Road Bridge. The truck was seen on its side across two lanes of traffic, slowing down traffic Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:39 AM. Law enforcement...
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
whcuradio.com
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
NewsChannel 36
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
WKTV
Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday. Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
Corning man charged with murdering woman in her apartment
One Corning man is in jail after police said he murdered a woman in her apartment, stole her car, and drove across the county early Friday morning, according to Corning Police.
skooknews.com
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
Police: Dundee Man, Rushville Woman Face Drug Charges in Schuyler County
Two Yates County residents face a number of drug charges in neighboring Schuyler County following a traffic stop in Montour Falls. A search of a vehicle allegedly turned up a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription medications. 53-year-old Kevin Lurcock, of Dundee, and 33-year-old Peggy Perez, of Rushville, were each...
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira City School District Fires Broadway Academy Principal After 2019 Crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Board of Education of the Elmira City School District has officially let go Broadway Academy principal Robert Bailey after a 2019 DWI crash. The firing of Bailey stems from a drunk riving accident which happened in Horseheads on November 2019. At that time, Bailey was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated and other traffic related offenses.
