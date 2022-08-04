ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
WHO 13

Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
SHELDON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County

A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Teen Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60

Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver sustained serious injuries in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a fifteen-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street or B14, four miles north of Sheldon on the Ritter road. They tell us that 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon

Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
DOON, IA
kicdam.com

O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager

Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa — A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture. Rojas and three others would then extract the meth from the wax and sell it in Sioux City, as well as Nebraska, and South Dakota.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
INWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old killed in Turner County crash

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
CHANCELLOR, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County discusses care need

SIBLEY—Trying to balance department needs now with planning has been causing a standstill to moving forward with repairs or replacement of the ambulance garage for the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. On the agenda once again for the meeting Tuesday, July 26, supervisor Mike Schulte requested to table the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.

