Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident

Read on kiwaradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Man arrested for attempted murder at Storm Lake hotel
A Texas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police learned that he allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room on Friday
stormlakeradio.com
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Teen Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries In Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60
Sheldon, Iowa– A teenage moped driver sustained serious injuries in an accident near Sheldon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that about 12:30 p.m., a fifteen-year-old boy was driving a 2018 Honda moped westbound on 280th Street or B14, four miles north of Sheldon on the Ritter road. They tell us that 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2016 Hyundai.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
kicdam.com
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Sioux City, Iowa — A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture. Rojas and three others would then extract the meth from the wax and sell it in Sioux City, as well as Nebraska, and South Dakota.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old killed in Turner County crash
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County discusses care need
SIBLEY—Trying to balance department needs now with planning has been causing a standstill to moving forward with repairs or replacement of the ambulance garage for the Osceola County Board of Supervisors. On the agenda once again for the meeting Tuesday, July 26, supervisor Mike Schulte requested to table the...
Sioux City Journal
Dakota City gets more than eight years in federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Dakota City woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Erika Rojas, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to 102 months in prison.
nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
Comments / 0