Read on sodacitybizwire.com
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
First Citizens Bank Supports Workforce Development at Midlands Technical College
Midlands Technical College’s QuickJobs workforce development program has received a grant from First Citizens Bank. The $50,000 donation will help close the job skills gap and quickly fill open positions in the region. “It is tremendous when businesses align their community involvement with our college’s mission," said MTC President...
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Harlems Closet Celebrates Their One Year Anniversary
South Carolina premier Sneaker, Clothing and Accessories Buy, Sell and Trade Boutique Is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary!. Harlem’s Closet will be celebrating our one year Anniversary on August 13th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience our one year anniversary festivities firsthand on this day. The event will start at 12:00 P.M. at 514 Gervais Street, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29201.
Comments / 0