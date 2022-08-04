South Carolina premier Sneaker, Clothing and Accessories Buy, Sell and Trade Boutique Is Celebrating Our One Year Anniversary!. Harlem’s Closet will be celebrating our one year Anniversary on August 13th, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience our one year anniversary festivities firsthand on this day. The event will start at 12:00 P.M. at 514 Gervais Street, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29201.

