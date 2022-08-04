Claudio Castagnoli Wants To Represent Excellent Wrestling With ROH, Is Excited About Fresh Matches

Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.

WWE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO