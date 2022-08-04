Claudio Castagnoli Wants To Represent Excellent Wrestling With ROH, Is Excited About Fresh Matches

Read on www.fightful.com
Related
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
FOX Sports
Karrion Kross returns as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face each other on SmackDown
Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. The Universal Champion addressed Drew McIntyre before Karrion Kross made his shocking return.
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated match card after Aug. 5 SmackDown
Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Gauntlet Match For SmackDown Women's Title Shot, Roman Reigns, And More Set For 8/5 WWE SmackDown
Seven women will battle for a title shot on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE has officially announced a gauntlet match with Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville for Friday's show. The winner will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
PWMania
New Championship Match Added To Impact Wrestling Emergence
Impact Wrestling has announced that an AAW Championship match has been added to the Emergence event. Champion Mat Fitchett will defend against 1 Called Manders at the event. The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. Impact Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube will all stream the event live for Ultimate Insiders subscribers. Here is the updated card:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jordynne Grace Says 'Never Say Never' About Jonathan Gresham Landing In IMPACT
Jordynne Grace says “never say never” regarding Jonathan Gresham in IMPACT alongside her. Following his loss to the Ring of Honor World Championship, Jonathan Gresham's future was up in the air. Gresham became the number one contender for the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship by winning a 4-Way Dance at Ric Flair’s Last Match.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Karrion Kross Returning to WWE Under the Triple H Regime
After Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE in late 2021, there have been rumors that Karrion Kross will return. The possibility of bringing Kross back to WWE has been discussed in the company. Many in the industry outright expect his comeback, and one source claimed they knew it...
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic
Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing
Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
Intercontinental Title Match Set For 8/12 SmackDown
WWE SmackDown - August 12. - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans can keep up with Friday Night SmackDown coverage at this link. There will be a review podcast of SmackDown and AEW Rampage after both shows conclude.
Josh Woods Signed To AEW/ROH Agreement
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
NFL・
Kevin Nash Believes Raw’s 3-Hour Runtime Hurts WWE, Wants To See An M-Rated Product
Kevin Nash wants to see WWE programming increase its maturity level. Kevin Nash has always desired to see the pro wrestling world in a more mature light. While the WWF New Generation was filled with characters that were dentists, sanitation workers, failed rock stars, fitness gurus, and Bob Backlund, Diesel was flipping off The Undertaker and mouthing the word “motherfucker” after losing the WWE Championship to Bret Hart.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0