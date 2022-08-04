ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Inn the Attic

Inn the Attic is an architectural salvage and antique store that specializes in finding and preserving one-of-a-kind items. Hours: Noon-7 p.m., Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-7p.m., Saturday. For more information: Visit facebook.com/inntheattic or email inntheatticsc@gmail.com.
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
US News and World Report

Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
GREENVILLE, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Burrow#Food Drink#Barley
my40.tv

Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Stories behind the Charles Townes statue

The bronze statue of a man sitting on a bench at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive is familiar to most Greenville locals. Visitors are intrigued by it and often sit on the sculpture’s bronze bench to get a selfie or a picture with the guy holding the pen and scribbling on an envelope. Locals and visitors alike are all well aware of the sculpture’s secondary subject, the laser, but less are familiar with the primary subject and laser inventor, Charles H. Townes. The work of Charles Townes has reached and influenced millions of lives throughout the world — perhaps more than any other native in Greenville’s history. Townes grew up on the “West View Farm” in the rural area of Vardry Heights. His father, Henry K. Townes, was in partnership with Wilton H. Earle and James H. Price, and their attorney office was at Court Square at the heart of Main Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival

“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle

Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
GEORGETOWN, SC
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy