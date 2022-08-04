Read on greenvillejournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WYFF4.com
'Where is everyone at?': Restaurant owners talk continued struggles in hospitality industry after closing their doors
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Restaurants across the Upstate are struggling with staffing shortages, with some even forced to close their doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta joined the list as it closed its doors on Wednesday. The owner said his situation is just a glimpse of what the hospitality...
greenvillejournal.com
The Pasta Addict to close in downtown Greenville, reopen in Simpsonville
Gather GVL, an outdoor food court in downtown Greenville, is losing one of its tenants. After over two years at Gather, The Pasta Addict will close its booth on Aug. 4, the restaurant announced on its social media. “Fellow Addicts, the time has come to say our goodbyes,” said The...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Inn the Attic
Inn the Attic is an architectural salvage and antique store that specializes in finding and preserving one-of-a-kind items. Hours: Noon-7 p.m., Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m.-7p.m., Saturday. For more information: Visit facebook.com/inntheattic or email inntheatticsc@gmail.com.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
FOX Carolina
Former textile plant now produces artistic collaborations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The former Brandon Mill stopped manufacturing textiles decades ago but still serves as a production site of sorts for the Greenville Center of Creative Arts (GCCA). “We really are a centralized hub for a place for people to come together and look at the things...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Asheville dog show celebrates diversity of canines from all walks of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While one highly-acclaimed, national dog show highlights certain types of dog breeds, another one closer to home showcases unique attributes of others. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show showcases the elegance of purebred dogs. The WestVILLEminster dog show celebrates the diversity of canines with a...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Stories behind the Charles Townes statue
The bronze statue of a man sitting on a bench at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive is familiar to most Greenville locals. Visitors are intrigued by it and often sit on the sculpture’s bronze bench to get a selfie or a picture with the guy holding the pen and scribbling on an envelope. Locals and visitors alike are all well aware of the sculpture’s secondary subject, the laser, but less are familiar with the primary subject and laser inventor, Charles H. Townes. The work of Charles Townes has reached and influenced millions of lives throughout the world — perhaps more than any other native in Greenville’s history. Townes grew up on the “West View Farm” in the rural area of Vardry Heights. His father, Henry K. Townes, was in partnership with Wilton H. Earle and James H. Price, and their attorney office was at Court Square at the heart of Main Street.
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
Zip Trip – Landrum Farmers Market
The new Landrum Farmers Market location has hit record breaking attendance since it opened in May. We are here this morning in their new location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle
Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
2022 Preview: Fountain Inn Fury
The Fountain Inn Fury are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.
WYFF4.com
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
Anderson revitalizes run-down community
Thursday was the official opening of new affordable apartments and a community park in Anderson.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
Comments / 0