Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
Mortgage rates fall as fears about the US economy loom
Mortgage rates dropped last week, as rates continue to fluctuate fears that the US economy is entering a recession build.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates
Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Level Since April — Will the Decline Continue?
Mortgage rates have fallen under 5%, reaching their lowest level in four months. According to housing finance giant Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.99% on Aug. 4. 2022, down from 5.30% last week. This week’s mortgage rate compares to 4.72% during the first week of April this year.
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting news lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber prices traded lower again Friday amid continued signs of a housing-market cooldown. Prices fell as much as 5%, to $474 per thousand board foot. Lumber is extending losses that hit a new record low for the year earlier in the week. Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a...
Buyers Beware: Mortgage Rates Likely to Hit 8%-10% by 2025
Homeownership is already expensive… could it get worse?
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates tumble back below 5% | August 4, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 5, 2022 | Average rates dropped this week
The average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to 4.99%. This is the first time this rate has dipped below 5% since early April, according to Freddie Mac. Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, referred to the recent volatility in rates as a "tug of war" between inflation and a cooling economy.
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
The Median Home Sale Price Just Hit a New Record High. Can You Guess How High it Is?
Will the number shock you?
Real Estate Titan Zillow Sees Tough Times Ahead in Housing
After the residential real estate market boomed in the first 18 months of the covid pandemic, it has now sagged. Home prices and mortgage rates have soared, depressing demand and sending sales down. On the price front, the median existing-home sale price hit $416,000 in June, jumping 13.4% from a...
Is Your Home Recession-Proof? Why House Prices Might Not Fall in Your Area
It's "the less appealing" areas which will weather a recession better, Zelman & Associates' analyst Dennis McGill told Newsweek.
Will Home Prices Come Down This Fall? Only if These Things Happen
Will buyers finally be in for some relief?
U.S. household debt tops $16 trillion amid rising inflation
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. household debt increased to a record $16.15 trillion in the second quarter, driven mostly by a $207 billion jump in mortgage balances, with credit card and auto loan debt also rising as consumers lifted their borrowing to deal with soaring inflation, a Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday.
Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 3, 2022: Rates Keep Decreasing
A handful of principal mortgage rates, including 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed rates, trailed off. Average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also moved down slightly. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.
Refinance Rates for Aug. 1, 2022: Rates Tick Lower
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trail off. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also declined. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
U.K. central bank announces biggest interest hike in nearly 30 years
The Bank of England enacted the steepest interest rate hike since 1995 on Thursday, lifting borrowing costs by half a percentage point. Why it matters: It's the latest central bank to move aggressively to lift interest rates in response to soaring costs across the globe. But in perhaps the most dire forecast yet from a major central bank, the Bank of England warned the U.K. could fall into a deep and protracted recession, while inflation could hit 13% by year-end.
