AEE - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of 80 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. The reported figure was flat year over year. The year-over-year bottom-line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments backed by solid execution of the company's strategy, which was offset by increased operations and maintenance as well as interest expenses.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO