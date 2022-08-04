Read on www.zacks.com
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
TEN - Free Report) incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
Ventas' (VTR) Q2 FFO Meets, Revenues Up Y/Y, SHOP NOI Rises
VTR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 72 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally. VTR clocked in revenues of $1.02 billion in the second quarter, increasing 11.3% year...
Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AEE - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings of 80 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. The reported figure was flat year over year. The year-over-year bottom-line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments backed by solid execution of the company's strategy, which was offset by increased operations and maintenance as well as interest expenses.
Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
POST - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect solid pricing actions across the business and the recovery of volume demand in the Foodservice segment, mitigated by raw...
WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.19 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 59%. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $5.48 billion, up 19% year over year. Also, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus...
Lumen (LUMN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 35 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.9%. Quarterly total revenues dropped 6.3% year over year to $4,612 million, owing...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Emerson Electric Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Charged?
EMR - Free Report) , is slated to release Q3 FY22 results on Tuesday, August 9th, before the market opens. Emerson Electric Co. is a diversified global engineering and technology company providing a wide range of products and services to customers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets. In addition, the...
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missing the same. Both, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, management witnessed pressure on net sales as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges persisted. That...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
LPRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Motorola (MSI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
MSI - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In addition, Motorola achieved record second-quarter sales and quarter-ending backlog despite supply chain headwinds, which further exemplified the strength of its product portfolio.
