ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Etfs#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Spdr S P Semiconductor#House#Senate
etftrends.com

U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook

U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Hardware-Focused Tech Stocks Surged in July

Amphenol, Skyworks, and Corning entered July on a brutal downtrend. They turned the beat around, primarily due to a more bullish market tenor. Investors paid little attention to each company’s individual news last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Country
China
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons This Crash in Tech Stocks Is Not the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0

The dot-com era stock hype was centered around a new, exciting technology that few understood at the time. Unlike 20 years ago, more of today's technology companies are actually profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th

MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote. MGIC has...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds to Buy Amid Market Downturn

Risky investors who prefer capital appreciation over dividend payouts may consider investing in small-cap growth mutual funds. Growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

FBP - Free Report) , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (. ADM - Free Report) , American Electric Power Company, Inc. (. CVX - Free Report) that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). These stocks have a steady stream of income and are poised to gain substantially in the near future.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Growth ETFs Shining to Start Second Half: Here's Why?

IWF - Free Report) has gained 12.6% over the past month against 5.3% for the value counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (. While many products have been showing strong momentum, we have highlighted five ETFs that have been outperforming in the space and offers broad exposure to the U.S. equity market rather than a specific sector or industry. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?

FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy