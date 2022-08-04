DeForest County Supervisor challenging in re-drawn 37th Assembly

A Dane County Board Supervisor, after years of working in different aspects of local policy, is entering partisan politics as a challenger in the race for Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District.

Dane County Board member Maureen McCarville, a Democrat from DeForest, announced at the start of June that she will be challenging Republican William Penterman for the Assembly seat, representing sections of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson Counties, including DeForest and Windsor, Watertown, Lowell, and Columbus.

“I felt I could be a really good candidate, I would be representing people where I live, and my whole life I’ve done public service–and I don’t want to sound like a martyr or anything,” said McCarville explaining that she grew up instilled with an instinct for self-motivation and participation, from being a middle child and hustling for babysitting jobs to have any spending money, to joining the National Guard, to working at Madison Gas and Electric and being a union representative, and then in an electoral sense as a member of DeForest’s Village Board, then a member of the Dane County Board.

“I constantly find myself in the middle and there’s something to be said for that, that there’s always common ground,” said McCarville, “even when everyone is so entrenched, there is always something you can agree on, even if it’s just the time of day.”

Testing “flip-ability”

The 37th Assembly District has had a Republican representative for the past decade, with John Jagler of Watertown holding the seat until 2021, when Jagler took office in the State Senate and Penterman subsequently won the seat in a special election.

Jagler held the seat comfortably with wins by eight and nine points, up to 15 and 20 points. In the 2021 special election Penterman beat former Columbus City Council member Pete Adams by a margin of nearly 10%.

Although, she was not involved in previous Assembly campaigns, following the 2021 redistricting, McCarville is allowing the possibility that the dynamics of the district may have changed in a small, but meaningful way for an incoming candidate.

“Maybe the cards were stacked against them…the lines have been tweaked a bit, but they have been tweaked,” said McCarville. “Is it a flip-able district?...There are other folks that think it is a flip-able district…then it gets to what do the citizens want, and I’ve sat on non-partisan seats until this race.”

A lot to talk about

The campaign has different aspects in its outreach, and McCarville has secured endorsements from labor organizations and the current and former Dane County sheriffs, but she says she is focusing most of her energy on personal interaction with voters.

“I’m going to do the same thing that I’ve always done,” said McCarville. “And that’s talk to them at the doors–don’t preach to them on the issues. I truly want to know what’s bothering them.”

Issues that people are bringing up include inflation, gun violence, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The topics, according to McCarville, usually do not catch her by surprise, but what is less predictable is the root of the anxieties voters describe, or what end result they hope to see.

One example McCarville pointed to is a woman who, within a couple days of a recent shooting, mentioned concerns about “everything going on in our schools,” to which McCarvill answers, “oh, absolutely,” thinking it was about gun violence.

The woman continued, hitting on other educational issues, and worries about long-term effects of in-school masking and class disruption for her child.

“Is she mad about the order to put the mask on, or mad that this pandemic caused her kid to have problems in school and she doesn’t know if it will affect him long-term,” said McCarville. “I walked away from that thinking it was a little bit of both.”

“Looking back, I guess that we’ll say, ‘We lived through a 100-year pandemic,’ but the downside is that we have to live through a 100-year pandemic. It’s not fair.”

Where new laws do and don’t belong

Although McCarville describes herself as always being interested in what usually very understandable starting points leads to differing opinions and how to solve those core problems, she also expressed a lack of patience for those that pick and choose when to apply certain priorities.

Nobody “likes abortions,” McCarville explained, going on to say that circumstances are also relevant. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling of Roe v. Wade, protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and privacy in a medical setting, Wisconsin’s 1849 law criminalizing abortion, without exception for rape or incest, again became the law of the land.

“I find it amazing that there’s one party that would fight you for wearing a mask when a virus had killed a million people, but still think it’s okay to tell a woman what to do with her ovaries,” said McCarville

Criminalization of abortion with the only exception being to protect the life of the mother also complicates treatment in those circumstances, according to McCarville, using the example of an ectopic pregnancy. In those cases a fetus develops outside of the uterus, meaning the fetus will not survive and that over time, if untreated, the pregnancy will likely cause fatal organ damage and blood loss for the mother.

“Is that where you can’t intervene? The laws need to be clear,” said McCarville. “Even in states where it says you can when it is a threat to the mother’s life, well, then when does it become a threat to the mother’s life? An ectopic pregnancy is going to end badly, but do you have to wait until a certain juncture? Isn’t that like playing Russian roulette?”

Another frequent subject put to state legislatures by the Supreme Court is the topic of gun control and prevention of gun violence. That is an area in which McCarville sees ample room for consensus based on public opinion and potential compromise with Republican legislators.

A fall 2019 Marquette University Law School poll found that roughly 80% of Wisconsinites support universal background checks and a similar proportion supports “red flag” laws to restrict a person’s access to firearms if they are found to be a risk to their self or others.

“You can’t get a driver’s license until you’ve gone through a driver’s ed course, you can’t do a brain operation on someone until you’ve been to med school, and we have good reasons for that: because they would probably kill you,” said McCarville. “So why would you put an AK-47 or any of these assault weapons in the hands of a kid simply because he turned 18. That’s just crazy.”

She points to her own experience in the military for comparison, with the military requiring qualification and re-qualification to carry an M-16 rifle, with live rounds rarely used, and infractions--setting it down or walking away from it--resulting in endless push-ups or some kind of special detail assignment to make sure that soldier never forgets to not do that again.

“In the military you don’t see them going off–you don’t see the accidents,” said McCarville. “Why? Because you’re trained.”

If you don’t know, call Maureen

One of the most common comments McCarville runs into is about road construction and street repair. Although it is usually not in her particular jurisdiction, she said that she still does what she can, putting a call in to someone she knows with the Highway Department or local public works.

This has been an ongoing theme, she says, following from a development at work when a new person in the office was repeatedly calling her with questions and eventually she asked how it started.

“I don’t mind, but who told you to call me?” McCarville recalled, “And she goes, ‘Oh, everybody--they said if I don’t know the answer and you can’t figure it out, just call Maureen down in Finance and she’ll tell you where to go or who to call’…so it trails me around.”

Voters will choose the 37th Assembly District’s representative on on Election Day on Nov. 8. Many candidates appearing on the ballot, including an uncontested Republican seat for House of Representatives, and the Democratic Senate candidate to challenge Senator Ron Johnson, will be decided in the Aug. 9 primary.