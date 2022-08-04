ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

3 Best UW Position Battles to Watch in Fall Camp

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edo5s_0h4fQKcY00

The biggest question is who will run the ball the most this fall for the Huskies.

More than 100 University of Washington football players, motivated to please a new coaching staff plus put a horrendous 4-8 season behind them, report to fall camp on Thursday morning.

Many of the returning Huskies appear far slimmer and trimmer than anyone can recall after following an upgraded strength and conditioning program. Others should be fully healed from assorted wounds suffered last season.

As Kalen DeBoer brings everyone together in warm weather that surely will remind him more of Fresno State than Seattle, the first-year coach and his staff roughly have a month to determine the starters and who goes where before playing for real.

That said, here are three major position battles unfolding that should keep everyone riveted over the next four weeks. Not to dismiss any competition, but quarterback is not included because it would be a big surprise if dual-threat Michael Penix Jr. doesn't take the field against Kent State after watching him in action for 15 practices this past spring.

Running Back

Once practice begins, Lee Marks should be the happiest guy in the UW program. The new running-backs coach finally will have more than a couple of guys to work with for the first time since coming to Montlake. Pickings were awful thin in April.

Back are the only two healthy runners from spring practice, New Mexico transfer Aaron Dumas and redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday.

Healthy again are Richard Newton and Cam Davis, veterans who each drew at least one start in 2021 but sat out all of spring practice, plus the highly regarded Sam Adams, who's been injured for nearly all of his two seasons and not played yet.

Add to them Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa and Nebraska transfer Will Nixon, one who played a lot in the ACC and the other who didn't in the Big Ten.

Taking one guy from each group, this is how we see it unfold initially: 1) Dumas, 2) Taulapapa and 3) Newton.

Dumas has the lone 100-yard game on the college level among all seven backs standing in line and he picked up a full spring of reps, Taulapapa brings experience in 27 ACC starts and Newton scored 11 touchdowns for the UW in 2019, both rushing and receiving.

Dumas and Taulapapa were pulled from the transfer portal and deemed as good fits for the DeBoer spread offense and Newton previously was recruited by this coaching staff.

Linebacker

This is another position with a potential backup that stretches out like vehicles lined up on the 520 floating bridge on game day. Expect Carson Bruener, the budding sophomore star, to secure one position right away. Look for Pittsburgh transfer Cam Bright and Alabama-Birmingham transfer Kris Moll, both sixth-year seniors, to battle for the other side, with promising sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala telling everyone not to count him out.

If someone beats out Bruener, whose 16-tackle game against Stanford as a debut starter is still fresh in everyone's minds, then you'll know the UW linebacking corps is in exceedingly dependable hands.

Bruener and Bright, who's coming off a 26-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Michigan State, would seem to be logical choices as the starters for the season opener against Kent State.

Moll, however, is a two-time All-Conference USA selection who's fully capable of taking over inside. Tuputala is considered ready to go and will get his minutes.

Where the fun really starts is when Edefuan Ulofoshio, who Pro Football Focus will tell you is the best linebacker in the country, comes back at midseason off his knee injury and expects to reclaim his spot.

Right Tackle

This starting job belonged to Henry Bainivalu the past two seasons. Victor Curne had it all spring. Bainivalu has dropped 15-20 pounds while he's coming off an injury and trying to reclaim what was once his. Curne, a two-year starter at right tackle, is getting comfortable there after being deemed an interior lineman by the DeBoer coaching staff.

One of these past starters will have to sit. We don't think it will be Bainivalu, who is older and likely more fit, depending, of course, on that injury that restricted him from contact in the spring. No one has said Curne is done with right tackle either.

Of course, touted redshirt freshmen Myles Murao and Geirean Hatchett have paid their dues for two seasons and likely expect to play this coming campaign.

The new staff knows this line didn't perform up to acceptable levels in 2021 and won't let that happen again.

Coming out of spring, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said senior center Corey Luciano and sophomore guard/tackle Troy Fautanu had established themselves as starters, this while the Huskies were waiting on an eligibility decision for sixth-year senior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland.

The other positions, namely right guard, remain up for grabs.

Against Kent State, the offensive-line starters, right to left, we think will be Kirkland at left tackle, Fautanu at left guard, Luciano at center, Bainivalu at right guard and redshirt freshman Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.

Let the fall head-banging begin.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#University Of Washington#American Football#College Football#Huskies#Fresno State
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning

We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Coach on Leave for Domestic Battery Charges

An NFL assistant coach has been placed on paid administrative leave as he awaits a court date on domestic battery charges, according to ESPN. James Saxon of the Arizona Cardinals was charged in May on two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy