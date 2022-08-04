The 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time

Read on knowtechie.com
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked
As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Is Free This Weekend On Consoles And PC
If you’ve been holding out on purchasing Far Cry 6, your patience has paid off. From now until August 7 you can check out the open-world shooter for free on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. You’ll have access to the entire base game along with every bit of free DLC Ubisoft has released since launch. The game is also on sale for the next few days, letting you save 60% if you decide to pick it up after the free-play days.
Polygon
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
IGN
Where Switch, PS5 Rank Among the Best-Selling Video Game Consoles of All Time
Sony's PlayStation 2 has long reigned as the best-selling video game console of all time. Despite its massive sales success, PlayStation 4 will end its run tens of millions of units away from the top spot. And while it, too, is still a long way from the top, Switch has maintained extraordinary sales momentum, recently passing Wii and PS1 to become the fifth best-selling console of all time.
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second wave of DLC tracks has finally arrived, and with it some fan favorites from previous games in the new Propeller Cup. Enjoy the beautiful Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, the classic Snow Land from Mario Kart GBA, the chaotic Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, and an all-new track for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sky-High Sundae.
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokémon’ fans are reminiscing about one of the franchise’s most forgotten games
There have been plenty of Pokémon titles over the years, some of which have faded into the background. But today fans are drowning in nostalgia over one forgotten Pokémon game that launched 17 years ago today. On Aug. 4, 2005, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launched as the...
Polygon
Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in August
August is set to be another solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of Ubisoft’s 2017 tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, as well as six other new games to play on consoles, cloud, and Windows PC. Turbo Golf Racing, the arcade-style racing game...
knowtechie.com
How to add friends on your Nintendo Switch
Nintendo is notorious for making online capabilities on its console a bit of a hassle. Even adding friends on the Nintendo Switch with friend codes can be a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Nintendo has made it a bit easier over the years. But if you’re new to the console,...
Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition: What's Included?
Despite being hit with another big delay, Square Enix's "Forspoken" is finally available for preorders. The title has caught eyes with a gorgeous protagonist bursting with personality, a tactile superhero-esque combat system as seen from the ever-acclaimed "inFAMOUS" series, and a gorgeous open-world reminiscent of both "Horizon: Forbidden West" and "The Witcher 3." This brand-new IP title will be releasing for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
Blizzard reportedly cans WoW spinoff MMO that spent three years in development
Codenamed Neptune, the game was being developed by the Chinese gaming giant NetEase.
Polygon
Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour
Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
