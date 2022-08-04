Fatal crash blocks Downriver Dr. near Aubrey L White Pkwy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Riverside State Park.

Downriver Dr. is closed from Aubrey L White Pkwy to Pettet while police investigate.

Drivers are asked to use Northwest Blvd as an alternate route.

Police said only one vehicle was involved but did not say what led up to the crash.

