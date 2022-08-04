Read on www.msnbc.com
DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates
After Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his re-election bid to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized the DCCC for funding campaign ads for extreme far-right candidates. Chair of the DCCC Sean Patrick Maloney speaks to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to explain his strategy.Aug. 7, 2022.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date
In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
Breaking down the Senate's final push to pass the Inflation Reduction Act
Democratic senators are working overtime to get the Inflation Reduction Act across the finish line. Senator Brian Schatz breaks down the race to get the act passed.Aug. 6, 2022.
Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones: “Democrats are getting things done for folks right now”
Congress is set to send a major piece of Democratic legislation to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Among other things, the Inflation Reduction Act provides new funds to fight climate change and also lowers prescription drug costs, while closing some tax loopholes. “It’s a hell of an impressive bill…it’s important for the country,” says former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). He’s “tired of all the Debbie Downers” saying Democrats are going to be trounced in the midterms. “This Kansas vote gives people hope.”Aug. 6, 2022.
'No whining on the yacht': Sen. Brown weighs in on landmark Inflation Reduction Act vote
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest as Democrats push to pass a bill aiming to tackle inflation, lower prescription drug prices, and address climate change. As Senators work through the weekend, Sen. Brown breaks down what passing this bill will do for Americans, how it will boost Democrats ahead of the midterms, and what roadblocks may lie ahead.Aug. 7, 2022.
Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.5.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Tennessee’s most competitive and closely watched primary yesterday, Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won a crowded Republican race in the newly gerrymandered 5th congressional district. After being declared the GOP nominee, Ogles declared, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.”
Sen. Sanders: IRA “doesn’t go anywhere near as far as it should - but it is a step forward”
The Senate is poised to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides new funding for fighting climate change, lowers some prescription drug costs, and offers some tax reform. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that while he wishes the Inflation Reduction Act did more than just take “baby steps forward,” he is ultimately going to support the bill.Aug. 7, 2022.
On several fronts, Biden has reason to celebrate this week’s wins
After amazing job numbers were released this morning, President Joe Biden seemed understandably eager to take a victory lap. The White House issued this written statement after the public saw the heartening data:. “Today, the unemployment rate matches the lowest it’s been in more than 50 years: 3.5%. More people...
