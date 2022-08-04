11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours.
Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles.
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A wreck involving between 8 and fifteen vehicles shut down traffic on I-10 eastbound near Tillmans Corner, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Mobile Police joined MFR at the sprawling scene Thursday afternoon.
Police diverted traffic to Theodore Dawes Road . No injuries have been confirmed.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
