11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours.

Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles.

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A wreck involving between 8 and fifteen vehicles shut down traffic on I-10 eastbound near Tillmans Corner, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. Mobile Police joined MFR at the sprawling scene Thursday afternoon.

Police diverted traffic to Theodore Dawes Road . No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

