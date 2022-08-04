Read on www.wfmj.com
Years Ago | August 6th
Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning.
Youngstown's bikeshare program secures four charging locations throughout downtown
YoGo Bikeshare has announced on Friday that it has secured four locations throughout the downtown area. This is following concept approval from the Youngstown's Design Review Committee to install its electrical bicycle charging stations. YoGo, much like other companies and consumers had to battle shipping delays and supply chain issues,...
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
Truck causes thousands to lose power in Mahoning County
Officers said that an accident occurred on Johnston Place, causing the outage.
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
Officials put off closing dangerous intersection
Sharon city officials and PennDOT have decided to delay the temporary closure of a dangerous intersection in the city.
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Railroad crossing repairs planned in Beaver Township
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning County next week. All work is weather permitting. State Route 626 railroad crossing repairs, Beaver Township: Beginning Thursday, state Route 616 between East Calla Road and Forest Avenue will be closed through Aug. 15. The detour will be state Route 626 to state Route 7 to state Route 164.
Wellsville house collapses after fire
Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a fire in Wellsville.
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security
As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
Niles teachers issue strike notice
Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don't see progress in contract negotiations.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Ellwood City firefighters pushing for 24/7 emergency services
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Overgrown and empty, the shutdown of the Ellwood City Hospital has impacted emergency services. “It’s sometimes been half an hour, 45 minutes or even an hour. It all depends on where they are at,” said Alice Smith, who lives in the borough. That’s...
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
Well here's a story you probably weren't expecting to hear -- what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It's not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don't want to lay in it.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
Notorious Sharon intersection may be temporarily closed
Sharon city manager Bob Fiscus says he's meeting with PennDOT officials Thursday. He's going to bring up concerns people have been raising after a slew of accidents at Spencer Avenue and E. Connelly Boulevard, and see if the Department will agree to close off that intersection to buy some time to find a permanent solution.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins
For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
