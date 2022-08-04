ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 6th

Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Niles, OH
Ohio Government
Niles, OH
WYTV.com

Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
#Mosquito
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Railroad crossing repairs planned in Beaver Township

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning County next week. All work is weather permitting. State Route 626 railroad crossing repairs, Beaver Township: Beginning Thursday, state Route 616 between East Calla Road and Forest Avenue will be closed through Aug. 15. The detour will be state Route 626 to state Route 7 to state Route 164.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases

COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security

As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
BELOIT, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ellwood City firefighters pushing for 24/7 emergency services

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Overgrown and empty, the shutdown of the Ellwood City Hospital has impacted emergency services. “It’s sometimes been half an hour, 45 minutes or even an hour. It all depends on where they are at,” said Alice Smith, who lives in the borough. That’s...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Notorious Sharon intersection may be temporarily closed

Sharon city manager Bob Fiscus says he's meeting with PennDOT officials Thursday. He's going to bring up concerns people have been raising after a slew of accidents at Spencer Avenue and E. Connelly Boulevard, and see if the Department will agree to close off that intersection to buy some time to find a permanent solution.
WFMJ.com

2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins

For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

