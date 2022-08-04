Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes

Read on www.dailylocal.com
Highway Work Zone: Slowdowns in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Delaware Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Sunday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane...
6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph to Emcee West Chester Christmas Parade
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc...
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront. The Alliance is a consortium of private sector corporations...
Food aid for college students gets funding boost
The head of the West Chester Food Bank expressed gratitude for the $1 million state funding that will help to tackle the growing problem of food insecurity on Pennsylvania college campuses — three in Chester and Delaware counties among them — included in this year’s state budget.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
State Rep. Williams Introduces Legislation to Prevent Hospital Closures
COATESVILLE, PA — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-Chester, held a news conference yesterday to discuss the closing of Brandywine Hospital and his recently drafted legislation that would prevent sudden hospital closures in the future. “Residents in and around the 74th Legislative District have had been heavily affected by this...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Coatesville VA Medical Center Holds Walk-in Job Fair on August 10
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job in the medical field? Look no further! Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a Walk-in Job Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. This is your chance to interview on the spot with facility representatives for positions such as physicians, PAs/NPs, RNs, LPNs, psychologists, dieticians, social workers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, health technicians, nursing assistants and lab techs.
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Man Sentenced to 10-20 Years for Shooting at Police
WEST CHESTER, PA — Stephen Buxton, age 36, was sentenced by Judge Alita Rovito to 10-20 years for 12 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of terroristic threats, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant shot multiple times at 12 members of the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team during a standoff at his East Goshen Township home in Feb. 2021.
Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home
Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
Pennsylvania Lottery: Eagles Second-Chance Drawing and Online Prize Drawing
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery has just announced the Eagles Second-Chance Drawing, which offers players a chance to win tickets to an Eagles home game in 2022, as well as money to play the PA Lottery online. From August 3 to October 6, 2022, players can enter any...
In Scoring the Best Area Bowling Lanes, Philadelphia Magazine’s Montco Recommendations Are a Split
Philadelphia Magazine has framed Montgomery County's bowling scene as recommendable on two fronts. Philadelphia Magazine writer Laura Swartz donned proper Lysol-sprayed bowling shoes to compile her list of the best alleys in the region. Two of them, she found, are in Montgomery County. Nationally, bowling as a sport has been...
Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library
Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation from Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Center, “Show-Stopping Autumn Perennials,” on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7:00 PM. Mt. Cuba’s Leah Brooks will be the presenter. Attendees are invited to explore the broad palette of native perennials that bring color, texture, and visual interest to the autumn garden. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3b5cPaP. Email mpinto@ccls.org or call 610-933-3013 x132 for more information.
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PennDOT Begins Improvements to MacDade Boulevard and I-476 Interchange
RIDLEY TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Wednesday, August 10, on a project to improve travel and safety on a section of MacDade Boulevard and at the northbound Interstate 476 and MacDade Boulevard Interchange in Ridley Township, Delaware County. Under...
Route 162 Lane Closures August 8 to October 28 in East Marlborough Township
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — PECO Energy is planning a lane closure on Route 162 (Embreeville Road) between Route 82 (Doe Run Road) and Scott Road in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, August 8, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.
Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington
Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
