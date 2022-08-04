Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO