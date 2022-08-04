ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York’s “Raise the Age” law. The law only allows people to be charged as adults in criminal cases if they are 18-years-old. The law took full effect in...
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County

LATHAM, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A former FedEx driver from Yorkville has been charged with murder in Ephratah, Fulton County. Anthony Dotson, Jr, 24 years old, is charged with Second Degree Murder following a State Police investigation of a house fire this past May. The fire took place on May 13th at 517 State Route 67 in the Town Ephratah.
Thursday Night Live cancelled as thunderstorm rolls through

A change of plans for Thursday Night Live in Bennington. After a band member got covid and record high temperatures turned the night into something a little different. Instead, party goers were invited to attend a Splash Dance Party. Folks reveled in the splash pad and vendors were finishing their set up as the event time inched closer. But, within minutes the sky turned black, lightning was striking, and the vendors began packing up.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doc’s Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It’s served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life – right across the street.
