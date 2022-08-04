A change of plans for Thursday Night Live in Bennington. After a band member got covid and record high temperatures turned the night into something a little different. Instead, party goers were invited to attend a Splash Dance Party. Folks reveled in the splash pad and vendors were finishing their set up as the event time inched closer. But, within minutes the sky turned black, lightning was striking, and the vendors began packing up.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO