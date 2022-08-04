Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggesting It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Storms Ground US Air Travelers as Airlines Cancel Flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast. Another 6,300 flights had been delayed by early evening, according to tracking service FlightAware. It was the second straight day of major disruptions and the worst...
