OG&E Seeks To Increase Rates, Corporation Commission Discusses Bond Measure

Read on www.newson6.com
Related
News On 6
Department Of Housing & Urban Development Announces $221M To Tribal Communities For Affordable Housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that $221 million will go to tribal communities for affordable housing. HUD Says around $129 million will go toward new construction, rehabilitation and the purchasing of existing housing units to boost affordable housing for Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Another...
News On 6
Epic Charter School Reaches Compliance Milestone With Virtual School Board Of Ed.
Epic Charter Schools leaders announced Tuesday that they have reached full compliance with Oklahoma's Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of Education. The designation was voted on during the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board meeting. "This is definitely a milestone moment in the history of Epic Charter School. It has been...
News On 6
Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Director Announces Retirement
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
News On 6
School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
Comments / 0