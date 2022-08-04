Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser.

It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard.

Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a red shirt fired into the restaurant lobby.

A window on the east side of the business is now boarded up.

2100 block of Frayser Boulevard

A manager at the restaurant said there was a group of five to seven people fighting in the parking lot, and when she told them she was calling the police, someone opened fire.

The manager said she had just moved her staff to the back of the building when she heard a man make a threat and then heard the gunfire.

“It’s just Frayser. It’s bad in Frayser like got something against the restaurants,” said Taco Bell employee Steve Hardin.

Hardin didn’t want to talk about the shooting but said he was glad no one was hurt.

He said workers here are just trying to do their job and need more security to keep them safe.

“I don’t wish no one ill, but something has to be changed. I just feel like we need security over here that’s about it,” Hardin said.

Police said the suspect got into a Silver 2021 Dodge Avenger. If you recognize the man or the car, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

