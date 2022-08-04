ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell

By Melissa Moon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg9xV_0h4fLtKE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser.

It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard.

Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a red shirt fired into the restaurant lobby.

A window on the east side of the business is now boarded up.

14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ilC3_0h4fLtKE00
2100 block of Frayser Boulevard

A manager at the restaurant said there was a group of five to seven people fighting in the parking lot, and when she told them she was calling the police, someone opened fire.

The manager said she had just moved her staff to the back of the building when she heard a man make a threat and then heard the gunfire.

“It’s just Frayser. It’s bad in Frayser like got something against the restaurants,” said Taco Bell employee Steve Hardin.

Hardin didn’t want to talk about the shooting but said he was glad no one was hurt.

He said workers here are just trying to do their job and need more security to keep them safe.

“I don’t wish no one ill, but something has to be changed. I just feel like we need security over here that’s about it,” Hardin said.

Police said the suspect got into a Silver 2021 Dodge Avenger. If you recognize the man or the car, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One critical following downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man fires shots after running, unlocked car is stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.    Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday. Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hardin
WREG

Man arrested after millions in jewelry stolen from Macy’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been arrested after millions of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Macy’s in Oak Court Mall. Memphis Police say Quintaurus Harris, 33, was arrested in connection with two thefts at Macy’s. Harris is facing several charges, including two counts of theft of property, aggravated assault, and vandalism. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested after trying to drag race undercover cop, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took a ride to jail after trying to drag race an undercover officer, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said 18-year-old Ladricus Pittman was driving a blue Dodge Challenger when he tried to race an undercover detective while traveling northbound on South Perking Road on Thursday, August 4.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of setting duplex on fire

MEMPHIIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of intentionally setting a duplex on fire last month. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex at 3542 Bowen Avenue at around 6:42 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Memphis Police say there was “fire and heavy smoke bellowing from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tennessee Taco Bell#Frayser#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night. Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two people were...
WREG

Man accused of strangling, beating child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of strangling and beating his 10-year-old son. Police say Bryan Rich, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse. Memphis Police say the incident happened May 6. An anonymous witness reportedly told police Rich had strangled his son with a cord on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 arrests made after assault to Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made three arrests following a short pursuit of a reckless driver that resulted in aggravated assault to an officer. Officers were patrolling in the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when around 6:18 p.m. they observed a black Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high speed. Police say the driver recklessly crossed four lanes of traffic when they attempted to stop the car.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?

As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy