Daily Mail

Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply

House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
CNET

Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline

A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually

The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.The average house price in July was £271,209.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates under 5% for 1st time in 4 months

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months, days after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control.The 30-year rate tumbled to 4.99% from 5.3% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the rate was 2.77%.The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 4.26% to from 4.58% last week.“Mortgage rates remained volatile due to the tug of war between inflationary pressures and a clear slowdown in economic growth,” said Sam...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
