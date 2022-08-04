Read on www.sfgate.com
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Level Since April — Will the Decline Continue?
Mortgage rates have fallen under 5%, reaching their lowest level in four months. According to housing finance giant Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 4.99% on Aug. 4. 2022, down from 5.30% last week. This week’s mortgage rate compares to 4.72% during the first week of April this year.
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 5, 2022 | Average rates dropped this week
The average weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to 4.99%. This is the first time this rate has dipped below 5% since early April, according to Freddie Mac. Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, referred to the recent volatility in rates as a "tug of war" between inflation and a cooling economy.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
FOXBusiness
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates tumble back below 5% | August 4, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
CNET
Mortgage Rates on Aug. 4, 2022: Fixed Rates Decline
A variety of notable mortgage rates slumped again today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages went down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, remained steady. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since...
‘Surprising momentum’ in housing market as prices increase by 11% annually
The housing market retained a surprising degree of momentum in July, despite the mounting pressures on household budgets, according to an index.Annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11.0%, from 10.7% in June, according to Nationwide Building Society, which added that it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.Prices were up by 0.1% month on month, marking the 12th monthly increase on this measure in a row.The average house price in July was £271,209.Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The housing market has retained a surprising degree of momentum given the mounting pressures on household...
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
"What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not that compelling," Truist Bank co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider.
Fed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials voiced their determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation, although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S. central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to march toward that goal.
Long-term mortgage rates under 5% for 1st time in 4 months
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months, days after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control.The 30-year rate tumbled to 4.99% from 5.3% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the rate was 2.77%.The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 4.26% to from 4.58% last week.“Mortgage rates remained volatile due to the tug of war between inflationary pressures and a clear slowdown in economic growth,” said Sam...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
FOXBusiness
Still time to save: Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dip further below 5% | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Wall Street is making big bets that the Fed will cut interest rates next year and boost stocks — they could be in for a rude awakening
Wall Street and the Fed are at an impasse, and the solution will almost surely hurt investors. Stocks recently surged on hopes that the central bank will start cutting rates in 2023. But Fed officials have clarified that the hiking cycle is far from over. Wall Street and the Federal...
Stock Market Today - 7/22: Stocks Lower As Recession Fears, Snap Warning Rattle Markets
U.S. stocks traded lower Friday, while bond yields slumped firmly lower, as investors picked through a disappointing quarterly earnings report from message app maker Snap Inc., its ripple-effect on social media stocks and the ongoing uncertainty linked to global economic growth. Snap, which makes the popular Snapchat messaging app, posted...
