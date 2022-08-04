ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderbolt, GA

UPDATE: Thunderbolt police arrest armed robbery suspect

By Dajhea Jones
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — The Thunderbolt Police Department (TPD) arrested a suspect accused of armed robbery at two separate gas stations.

According to police, 48-year-old Javone Mickell robbed the Enmarket early Thursday morning in Thunderbolt. He entered the store around 3:45 a.m. and was out the door shortly after around 3:46 a.m.

While he was in the store, he struck the clerk on the head with a hammer four times and then took an undisclosed amount of money from the registers.

TPD said the man was arrested after he tried to rob another gas station. He punched a woman working at the gas station around noon on Friday.

Darrell is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of illegal weapon, possession of tools for commission of a crime, robbery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

