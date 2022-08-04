ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok slammed for ‘fatphobic’ filter: ‘Why are you shaming fat people?’

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cbx3_0h4fLZro00

Tick, tock — users’ patience is wearing thin.

TikTokkers slammed the popular video platform over a “fatphobic” filter, claiming the grotesque effect — which made people’s faces large and rugged — was offensive.

The trend, in which people used the filter to the tune of a Rosalia song, was first attempted by TikTokker @eunicetjoaa . The clip garnered nearly 30 million views and marked the beginning of the filter fad.

Soon, hundreds of users flocked to the app to record their own renditions with the filter, which has since been deleted.

User @katiana.kay amassed over 6 million views with her version, in which she showed off her new pup, while others claimed the filter gave them a “confidence boost” after turning it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqY6b_0h4fLZro00
The filter makes users’ faces larger, making it the center of “fatphobic” claims.

“Biggest confidence boost ever,” one user captioned a video, which showed the face effect and received nearly 800,000 views.

“This filter gives you confidence,” another TikTokker captioned a clip using the filter and sound, amassing 1.8 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXzyO_0h4fLZro00
Supposedly, the filter gives users a “confidence boost.”

But others weren’t too keen on the filter being used to attack people who shared similar features.

“Why do ppl keep making filters to make fun of fat people,” questioned one TikTokker .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFqrt_0h4fLZro00
Since being criticized, the filter has been removed from the app.

“YIKES to anyone doing this. Fatphobes,” one user, known as @splotchmaker, wrote on a video duetting @katiana.kay, receiving applause from some 2.3 million viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hzv1_0h4fLZro00
Not everyone was eager to hop on the trend, with some users claiming the filter was offensive.

“PERIOD,” wrote one user.

“Why do people think these trends are cute to do? I’m so tired of it,” commented another.

“The video you duetted sends me with unbelievable rage,” said someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8TUP_0h4fLZro00
Enraged TikTokkers duetted the clips using the filter, calling out content creators for perpetuating fatphobia.

But not everyone in the comments section was kind — some turned on the body-positive TikTokker, slamming her appearance and saying she didn’t “have an excuse for not being in good form.”

@splotchmaker

#duet with @katiana.kay GROSS GROSS #fat #fatphobia #fatpositive #fatpositivity #dietculture #trend #trends #transition

♬ original sound – 𝕽𝖕𝖙𝖗_𝖊𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖘

TikTok’s latest body shaming offense isn’t the platform’s first. In fact, the app is known for being extra vigilant about censoring videos .

In 2020, curvier influencers on the app slammed TikTok for flagging and removing their videos for somehow violating community guidelines while showing just as much skin as their thinner counterparts. They suspected the algorithm wasn’t punishing them for a little bit of skin — rather, it was being egregiously fatphobic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhNhf_0h4fLZro00
Users weren’t afraid to call out TikTokkers — and the platform itself — for the face effect.

In documents obtained by the Intercept that same year, reporters revealed a TikTok policy for hiding content showing people with “abnormal body shape, chubby, have obvious beer belly, obese or too thin.”

A TikTok spokesperson addressed the report, saying “most of” the guidelines in the Intercept’s report “are either no longer in use, or in some cases appear to never have been in place.”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Zesty Has Become a Popular Phrase on TikTok, but Many Wonder What It Means

Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time on TikTok knows that the social media platform has become a home for many new phrases and slang terms that might not mean much to people who aren't on the app. Recently, the word zesty has taken on a new meaning on TikTok, and while many are familiar with the word, there are plenty of people who don't understand what it means in the context of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Fat Shaming#Fat Body#Ppl#Tiktokkers#Tiktokker Eunicetjoaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid

A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”“This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.In an interview with ABC 7 New York Monday, Natyana Muhammad said all of the white children received attention, while her 2-year-old daughter was blatantly passed over.“There were a bunch of Caucasian children who were there on stage that received a high...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Mail

Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo

A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy