I've been in over 125 weddings. Here are the 7 most unforgivable faux pas bridal parties should avoid.

By Jen Glantz
 2 days ago
  • I've been in over 125 weddings as a professional bridesmaid, so I've seen plenty of mishaps.
  • As a member of the bridal party, you should never do anything to embarrass or sabotage the couple.
  • Also, don't secretly invite extra people, arrive late, or get extremely drunk at the wedding.

For the past seven years, my full-time job has been as a hired bridesmaid for strangers .

After working at hundreds of weddings, I've seen lots of awesome bridal parties. But I've also seen some incredibly bad mishaps.

Here's what not to do as a member of a wedding party.

If you have to drop out, do it respectfully and well in advance

When friends or family members accept a role in the bridal party, they don't sign a contract. There's truly no guarantee they'll make it down the aisle.

A few times a year, brides hire me because people dropped out.

I've also seen bridesmaids get into big fights with the couple before the wedding, ending their relationship.

If you know the friendship is rocky, sort it out before saying yes to the wedding party or wait until after the big day.

You can have fun at the wedding, but don't get sloppy drunk

Weddings are filled with opportunities to get really drunk, from the bachelor/bachelorette party to the reception.

At one of my wildest weddings, three bridesmaids got extremely wasted and broke the centerpieces. They caused so much damage, and their friendship with the couple was tainted.

A couple of celebratory drinks are fine but don't go over the top. You don't want to stand out for the wrong reasons.

Don't go behind the couple's back to purposefully upset them

Weddings bring out a lot of emotions and feelings, which can either bring people closer together or drag them apart.

At least three weddings I've worked at were disasters because members of the bridal party sabotaged the bride .

One group decided to not buy the dress the bride asked them to wear and instead picked one in a different style and color. Another group got so mad at the bride, they ended up boycotting the wedding.

Before you do something that can hurt the couple, think about how much you're impacting their lives.

Secrets, especially about sleeping with someone getting married, only lead to drama

One of the worst things I've seen at a wedding was when two members of the bridal party secretly slept with the groom.

One of them slept with him years before he met the bride and the other a month before the wedding. I found this news out the same day the bride did and had to do some major damage control.

Don't keep a secret like this, even if you think it's ancient history.

Be responsible and show up on time

My biggest pet peeve is dealing with members of the wedding party who arrive late.

I once worked at a wedding where the bridesmaids were supposed to be there by 9 a.m. to get their hair and makeup done. A few of them didn't show up until noon, so the entire wedding was behind schedule by hours.

The bride was beside herself. As it turns out, the bridesmaids just slept in and decided to get breakfast, ignoring all the phone calls and text messages I sent them.

When you're in the wedding party, show up on time. Better yet, arrive early in case the couple needs help.

You don't have the power to invite wedding crashers

It's often a big debate whether members of the bridal party should automatically get a plus-one. There's no official rule, but I've seen couples say no to people who aren't in serious relationships.

A couple of times a year, bridal parties rebel against this by inviting not just a plus-one, but a handful of people to take advantage of the open bar at the reception.

In most cases, the couple called security (or the police) to have the wedding crashers removed.

You may think no one will notice if a few of your friends show up, but you'll likely end up causing a scene.

It's your job to support the people getting married, not embarrass them

There's a lot that should be left out of a wedding toast, namely long stories, inside jokes, and anything embarrassing.

The most cringeworthy moments often come when toasts include extremely embarrassing details about past relationships or one-night stands.

Always get another pair of eyes on your speech to make sure you're not saying anything that will inspire someone to toss a glass of Champagne at you.

