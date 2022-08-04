ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Laundry Room Blaze Causes $50K In Damages To Westminster Hotel: Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The Boston Inn Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

An overnight fire at a Maryland hotel that sparked in a faulty dryer in the laundry room led to tens of thousands of dollars in damages to the building, authorities said.

In Carroll County, first responders were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 to The Boston Inn on Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster, where there was a reported fire that broke out inside one of the buildings.

Officials said that it took a total of 15 firefighters from the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department approximately 15 minutes to get the blaze under control and knock down the flames, though it caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and contents inside the room.

No injuries were reported, and there were no fire alarms or sprinklers present in the laundry room, according to the fire marshal.

The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be due to an unspecified electrical/mechanical event with a dryer. It is unclear what caused the issue.

