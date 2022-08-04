GUN CONTROL This has to do with NRA owning politicians, a total lack of understanding of the Constitution, and the lack of meaningful checks to own a gun, as well as the fact that no individual needs to own an automatic or semi automatic weapon for hunting or home protection. It is just a mass killing machine. Wake up America.
REPUBLICANS VOTING AGAINST VETERANS HEALTH BILL TODAY. YOU KNOW HOW TO VOTE. BLUE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸The bill was approved in the Senate by a vote of 86-11 a week after 41 Republicans elected to stall the final passage of the measure, citing concerns over its cost. Twenty-five Republicans who voted against the bill last week voted for a nearly identical version of the legislation in June.The effort to block the legislation caused an uproar among veterans groups, with critics arguing that aid for veterans was being held hostage over GOP opposition to another measure, the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes significant amount of money to combat climate change and lower health care costs.On Tuesday, the 11 no votes included:Mitt Romney of UtahRand
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Comments / 2