Orlando, FL

TRUMPTARDS SUK
2d ago

GUN CONTROL This has to do with NRA owning politicians, a total lack of understanding of the Constitution, and the lack of meaningful checks to own a gun, as well as the fact that no individual needs to own an automatic or semi automatic weapon for hunting or home protection. It is just a mass killing machine. Wake up America.

TRUMPTARDS SUK
2d ago

REPUBLICANS VOTING AGAINST VETERANS HEALTH BILL TODAY. YOU KNOW HOW TO VOTE. BLUE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸The bill was approved in the Senate by a vote of 86-11 a week after 41 Republicans elected to stall the final passage of the measure, citing concerns over its cost. Twenty-five Republicans who voted against the bill last week voted for a nearly identical version of the legislation in June.The effort to block the legislation caused an uproar among veterans groups, with critics arguing that aid for veterans was being held hostage over GOP opposition to another measure, the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes significant amount of money to combat climate change and lower health care costs.On Tuesday, the 11 no votes included:Mitt Romney of UtahRand

fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel

Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Man found shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday with gunshot wounds at a Rosemont apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Village Park Apartments, in the 4500 block of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are responding to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood. Officers arrived at the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane just after 9 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting. They discovered a man who died from apparent gunshot wounds. This is still an active investigation. FOX 34 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse

AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Shoot Dead Suspect Who Killed ‘Fearless’ K-9 Max

A Florida K-9 was killed on Wednesday morning as he protected officers’ lives during a , police said. K-9 Max and his handler, Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner, were helping track down a suspect who had fled an alleged domestic violence incident. According to police, Eric Borders, a convicted felon, “murdered” Max after the dog grabbed him by the ankles. Two officers then shot and killed Borders. Police described Max as “fearless,” saying he joined the force when he was 21 months old. Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez said Max acted exactly as he was trained to, and that his actions saved officers’ lives. The police department held a procession for the dog, led by Joyner. “Officer Joyner lost a part of his family today,” Velasquez said. “He’s heartbroken, and so are we.”
LAKE WALES, FL

