Carlisle, PA

'Serious Injuries' At Amazon Warehouse Following Crash In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A worked suffered "serious injuries" in a crash inside an Amazon warehouse in central Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, a spokesperson from the told Daily Voice.

The man hurt was driving a truck when he collided with "another powered industrial truck," while doing "routine work"  at the fulfillment center located at 2 Ames Drive in Carlisle, Sam Stephenson told Daily Voice.

"He was immediately transported by EMS to a local hospital where he remains," as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, Stephenson said.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time and we stand ready to support them however they may need it" he added.

No other injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation in addition to an internal one by Amazon.

Comments / 0

 

