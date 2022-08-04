ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Comments / 1

informnny.com

Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
HOOSICK, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide

State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man to be charged with 2019 Schenectady homicide

The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out

The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
SCHENECTADY, NY

