Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February
Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.
Utica woman charged after $13K fraudulent check cashed at local bank
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.
Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Rensselaer man arrested twice in three days
Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle
An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide
State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
Missing Cambridge woman found dead in Schaghticoke
E, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Police (NYSP) said Friday that they have found the body of Lisa Deangelis, 58, of Cambridge. Deangelis was reported missing on July 29 by her family when she didn't come home.
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man to be charged with 2019 Schenectady homicide
The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Dennis Drue, deadly 2012 Northway rollover crash driver, strikes out for a third time with Parole Board
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost ten years since Dennis Drue got in his car, dunk and high on drugs, ultimately causing the crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers. Early Wednesday morning, the NYS Board of Parole denied his request for release a third time. It’s only a small victory […]
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
