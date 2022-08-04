$2.8 Million Modern Farmhouse in Eagle is Absolutely Stunning

Read on 1043wowcountry.com
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
See Inside the Tiniest Home for Sale in Boise [PHOTOS]
During the workday, it's only natural to crave a few minutes of downtime to break up meetings and deadlines. If the way you do that is by reaching for your smartphone and scrolling through Zillow, you already know what's happening. The median listing prices for homes in Boise are slowly...
Idahoans compete in second annual 'Mullet Catwalk' at Kuna Days
KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members took to Bernie Fisher City Park Friday afternoon as the annual Kuna Days celebration kicked off. Friday's opening-night entertainment included live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, vendor and food booths and a beer garden. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce said this year's theme is "Tailgating Party," with events scheduled through Saturday night.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Idahoans compete for best mullet at Kuna Days
The "Mullet Catwalk" took center stage in Kuna Saturday. Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullet.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
Spirit Airlines Officially Lands in Boise
Here come the big yellow planes, Boise! Spirit Airlines has officially invaded the Boise Airport and now you have another way to get to Las Vegas, directly, for a low price. It seems like the internet can't ever let up on the airline... Look, we get it, Spirit Airlines might...
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow
Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
Boise Airport celebrates inaugural Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas
BOISE, Idaho — Travelers flying in and out of the Boise Airport now have a new option when selecting their airline. Spirit Airlines cut the ribbon on its first non-stop flight out of BOI to Las Vegas Friday morning. The company offers more affordable ticket options in addition to an elevated guest experience.
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Where did the air pumps go at Barber Park in Boise?
Ada County officials disconnected the pumps in 2020 due to the pandemic. Neighbors of the area are now dealing with trespassing floaters using their electricity.
One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise
After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong. The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual...
