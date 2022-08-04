ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Hills, CA

News Alert: Hidden Hills, CA: Remembering legendary and iconic Baseball Hall of Fame Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully who died during the night last Tuesday.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance

Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?

They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’

Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
Dodgers to pay tribute to Vin Scully before Friday night's game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legend Vin Scully ahead of Friday evening's game their first home game since their beloved broadcaster's death.The team has asked fans to take their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the 7:10 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres.Scully's "I'll Miss You" banner will be on display behind the Vin Scully Press Box for fans to pay their respects to the Dodgers icon.Meanwhile, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case in the Dodger Stadium lobby and his World Series rings will go on display on Aug. 19.Scully died Tuesday night at 94.His 67-year career as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers began in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He soon became the team's lead announcer, a position he held for the rest of his career.He became known as "the voice of Los Angeles."The tribute will be broadcast by SportsNet LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA

