WINNER: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley

Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley.

The Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing was sold at Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 10-14-25-37-63.

Without the $1 Megaplier option the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

