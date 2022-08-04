ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 2 days ago
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

One hurt in daylight stabbing in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — One person is at Albany Medical Center following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Albany. Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 12:15 p.m. inside of a home on the 400 block of State Street just east of Sprague Place. A man sustained what appear...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
WNYT

Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella

WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY

