Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations

Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Citing increase in violence, Albany Co. DA calling for change on charging teen suspects
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County DA David Soares is calling for a special session to change the 2017 passage of a law that moves some juvenile offenders out of the scope of the adult criminal justice system. MOBILE APP CAN WATCH HERE:. Passed into law in 2017, it...
Police Arrest Underaged Suspect in 2019 Murder of Roscoe Foster
Schenectady, NY – Police in Schenectady have announced an arrest in the 2019 cold case...
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
One hurt in daylight stabbing in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — One person is at Albany Medical Center following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Albany. Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 12:15 p.m. inside of a home on the 400 block of State Street just east of Sprague Place. A man sustained what appear...
Schenectady man sentenced for having gun, marijuana
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and to possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana. The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 2.5 years in state prison.
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
DA investigation finds Miguel Estrella shooting was self-defense
Following a months-long investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office determined the shooting was an act of self-defense. Estrella, who was 22-years-old, was shot and killed on the night of March 25th.
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Hochul announces ghost gun investigations statewide
Governor Kathy Hochul was at the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center Thursday morning, talking about privately made firearms (PMFs), or ghost guns.
Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region. Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault. According to the Saratoga...
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
New York State Fair partners with police agencies, Homeland Security for safety measures
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Security is the top priority for Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey as he wants to make sure people can have a fun and safe experience. He understands people may have concerns following recent events across the country but believes he and his team have taken every precaution.
Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting
An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
