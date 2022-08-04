Macomb County woman & child found dead inside home, no signs of foul play

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Related
nbc25news.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
Detroit News
Wyandotte teen dies after shooting in Huron Township
Huron Township — A 17-year-old male from Wyandotte died after being shot early Saturday in Huron Township. Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said at around 3:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Warham Road, where they found the wounded teen. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Robbins said.
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
1 dead, 4 injured after mass shooting in Detroit, police investigating
Detroit police are at the scene of a mass shooting that has killed one person and injured five others on the city’s east side Saturday morning, officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Escaped Eastpointe suspect was hiding under clothes in mom's car during traffic stop
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Devonta Moore, a high school senior, escaped from police Monday night and was on the run for three days. He fled from Eastpointe police officers as they were transporting him to the Macomb County Jail on assault charges, for beating his little 8-year-old brother. Moore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for 16-year-old Southfield girl who went missing after leaving Red Roof Inn
The Southfield Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teenage girl. Maya Houston, 16, was last seen leaving the Red Roof Inn – located at 27660 Northwestern – on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Fire displaces residents of Detroit apartment building
All together, firefighters rescued eight people. Two of them had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say
A couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other’s vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
Police respond to Clay Township car crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clay County Police Department responded to the crash which was reported at 6:30 a.m.
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
18-year-old injured after 2 hit-and-runs on I-96 in Livonia
An 18-year-old is seriously injured after he was involved in two hit-and-runs on westbound I-96 in Livonia. Caden Snider, a crew member with the Collins Carpentry family, was driving to work at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, near Middlebelt.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
Comments / 0