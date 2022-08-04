Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat

Read on www.mynbc5.com
Theft reported in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Swanton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a theft from a vehicle on Middle Road that occurred sometime between August 2 and 5. Anyone who has information that may be useful to this incident is being asked to...
Missing puppy found safe
COVENTRY, Vt. — A missing puppy that had been reported stolen has been found. Police say they were able to locate the puppy on Thursday. The puppy was one of three six-week-old German Shephard/Coonhound mix dogs that owners Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, had reported stolen from an outdoor enclosure at their home in Coventry. Rich and Rhodes said the dogs were stolen on July 25.
Last puppy found after 3 were stolen from Coventry
Driver seriously injured during single-vehicle crash in Concord
CONCORD — A 30-year-old man from Fairfax was seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash in Concord on Thursday. The crash took place on Concord Road at around 6:00 a.m. According to the report, Joseph Goodroe was traveling west on US Route 2 when his vehicle veered off the road into the grass and hit a nearby tree.
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
Man who threatened to kill hotel worker sought by police
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill a hotel employee earlier this week. Officials say they received a report on Wednesday at 2:41 a.m. that a man approached an employee at the Quality Inn and threatened to kill them. The employee told...
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
3 cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Three people were cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute between neighbors on Avenue C at around 6:00 p.m. Police say that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, and caused a public disturbance. All parties,...
One person dead after falling from Burlington Cliff
BURLINGTON, Vt. — One person is dead after falling from the cliffs at Rock Point in Burlington. Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Burlington Fire Department asked for help from the United State Coast Guard because they were not able to get to the person on foot.
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot death, authorities say
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash. Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of...
Fire destroys multi-family home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Authorities say a fire that broke out at a multi-family home in Greensboro on Thursday is considered to be the result of direct human involvement. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:00 a.m. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire,...
Man cited for unlawful trespass in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 30-year-old man from Swanton was cited in Highgate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a home along Carter Hill Road, at around 9:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Joseph Shedrick was at the home in question,...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Barton collision results in life-threatening injuries
Barton man seriously injured during motorcycle crash
BARTON — A 19-year-old man from Barton was seriously injured during a motorcycle crash yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Church Street in Barton at around 3:55 p.m. Police identified the drivers as Mary King, 82, of Barton, and Dominick Brown, 19, of Barton. According to the report,...
Burlington Police union spars with prosecutor
The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George‘s track record as a prosecutor.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
