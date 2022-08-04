ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

DeSantis suspends state attorney who vowed not to prosecute abortion, sex-change crimes

By Lawrence Mower
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRfg3_0h4fHzTk00

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he was suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for not prosecuting certain crimes.

At a news conference in front of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Tampa, DeSantis said Warren has “put himself publicly above the law” by signing letters saying he would not enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors or laws limiting abortion.

“Our government is a government of laws, not a government of men,” DeSantis said.

READ MORE: DeSantis a willing warrior as conservatives lean into gender and sexual identity fights

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said police have had long-running frustrations with Warren for not prosecuting particular cases.

“I continue to work with my law enforcement counterparts who privately are frustrated with the state attorney, who seems intently focused on empathy for criminals and less interested in pursuing justice for crime victims,” Chronister said Thursday.

READ FOR YOURSELF: The governor’s order suspending the Hillsborough County state attorney

Thursday’s press conference included other neighboring sheriffs and police chiefs, including Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“Andrew Warren is a fraud,” former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said. “This is a terrible day, that the governor had to come and clean up our mess.”

Warren, a Democrat, has been a frequent critic of DeSantis, including calling the governor’s 2021 “anti-riot” legislation a misguided “solution in search of a problem.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6IWI_0h4fHzTk00
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks during a news conference Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tampa. Warren announced his decision not to prosecute dozens of protesters arrested on charges of unlawful assembly during a Black Lives Matter march on June 2. Chris O'Meara/AP

On Thursday, Warren was set to host a news conference about a “major development” related to the case of Robert DuBoise, who was exonerated in 2020 after serving 37 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

Under the state Constitution , a governor can suspend state officials for misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties or commission of a felony.

As Warren’s replacement, DeSantis appointed Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez, a former county prosecutor who DeSantis named to the bench last year.

DeSantis said he did not speak with Warren about his concerns before suspending him.

The governor’s decision was a stunning override of the the 369,129 Hillsborough County voters who cast their ballot for Warren in 2020, which made up 53.4% of the turnout.

It also had echoes of a 2016 clash between former Gov. Rick Scott and Aramis Ayala, the state’s first Black state attorney, representing Orange and Osceola counties.

Ayala stunned many supporters and made national news when, just two months into office, she announced she would not be seeking the death penalty in any cases, including in the case of Markeith Loyd, who was charged with killing police Lt. Debra Clayton and Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Scott reassigned that case and 28 others to a neighboring state attorney’s office, but did not suspend her. Ayala is now running for attorney general.

On Wednesday, DeSantis’ spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, warned on Twitter that there would be a “MAJOR announcement” by the governor Thursday morning.

“Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year,” she wrote .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Herald/Times staff writer Romy Ellenbogen contributed to this report.

Comments / 45

L.D.
2d ago

Roe vs Wade WILL be reinstated!! And Rights for gay and Transgenders will be restored! We will not become a repressed regime!! This is AMERICA! DESANTIS IS A DICTATOR.

Reply(9)
14
Bo Manley
2d ago

yes have former military teaching our schools to bust up the teachers union, that's our governor

Reply(8)
17
Ron Miskie
2d ago

Desantis only applies the law when it’s in his personal interest. He’s a man who deserves to be impeached…

Reply(2)
12
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Axios Tampa Bay

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, for failing to prosecute crimes DeSantis believes he should enforce.Driving the news: DeSantis announced an executive order declaring that Warren is suspended from public office, effective immediately, at a press conference in Tampa Thursday. The governor appointed Hillsborough County Court judge Susan Lopez to serve as state attorney in the interim.DeSantis said his office is working to remove Warren permanently.Between the lines: DeSantis accuses Warren of "incompetence and willful defiance as early as June 2021" in the executive order. The order cites Warren's signing of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Brian Dugan
Person
Aramis Ayala
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Crime#State Attorney#Sex#Politics State#Politics Governor#Conservatives#Pasco County Sheriff#Democrat
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Antisemitic fliers land on St. Pete doorsteps

August 6, 2022 - Several concerned residents reported receiving antisemitic fliers Friday, which began by condemning progressives for promoting communism and conservatives for focusing on money. However, the brunt of the note’s vitriol was aimed at Jewish people and their allies. The hate mail featured Nazi symbols while promoting replacement theory, the white nationalist ideology that has inspired several mass shootings. A QR code on the bottom of the flier links to an antisemitic film. In a social media post, state senate candidate Eunic Ortiz reported that notes in the Greater Woodlawn neighborhood of St. Petersburg were placed in a plastic bag with a rock and tossed onto doorsteps. “No resident of St. Pete or anywhere else deserves this, and our hearts go out to those who received these repugnant fliers,” said Florida Holocaust Museum Chairman Mike Igel in a statement. “While it’s exhausting and enraging to confront this hate time after time, it is fundamentally necessary for our entire community to do so with a united voice.” Residents receiving the fliers or with any information regarding who is delivering them are encouraged to the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 551-3182.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
WFLA

Grady Judd surprised with replica of his first patrol car

It's not easy to surprise the man who's been in law enforcement for 50 years, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, referring to Sheriff Grady Judd's more than five decades of service in law enforcement. But they did just that when they unveiled a special piece of history dating all the way back to Judd's first month on the job.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy